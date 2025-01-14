AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-14

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Privatisation Commission is planning to publish expression of interest (EOI) for privatisation of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL) by end of current month (January). Sources said that a committee constituted by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) would send its recommendations pertaining to EOI to the CCoP’s consideration and the EOI will likely to be published by the end of the current month.

The CCoP on November 14, 2024 approved the PC Board’s recommendations of privatisation of PIACL.

Subsequently, same was ratified by federal cabinet on December 2, 2024.

PIA privatisation: taking off?

The IMF was briefed on critical questions of bidders in November and December 2024.

Accordingly, the IMF conveyed its consent on critical questions of bidders on December 2024.

Other entity includes House Building Finance Corporation which likely to privatise in current fiscal year.

Transaction is currently at final stage.

Share purchase agreement is being finalised with the buyer; i.e., Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited (PMRCL) as per approved decision of federal cabinet on July 26, 2023.

The cabinet decided to allow the PC to proceed with a single source and a negotiated transaction with PMRCL for the privatisation of HBFC.

The HBFC has been on the active privatisation list since 2018. \Four parties had shown interest in acquisition.

Two foreign bidders, ICD-Islamic Development Bank and IFIC Bangladesh, subsequently did not show interest in the transaction.

The State Bank of Pakistan did not clear the third bidder, Pakistan Housing Finance Company, due to its “non-compliance status”.

The federal government has set a budgeted target of collecting Rs30 billion through privatisation proceeds in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

The government intends to privatise 25 state-owned entities, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Roosevelt Hotel, First Women Bank, Utility Stores Corporation, and various power distribution companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIACL PIA privatisation EOI

Comments

200 characters

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories