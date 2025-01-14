Pakistani industrialists: Bangladeshi trade facilities can serve as springboard: PVMA

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Sheikh Umer Rehan has noted that Bangladeshi trade facilities could serve as a springboard for Pakistani industrialists to expand into new markets, urging entrepreneurs to seize this golden opportunity.

Hailing the historic visit of a Pakistani business delegation to Bangladesh after 12 years, calling it a pivotal moment for the economy he highlighted the significance of the steps taken by Pakistan and Bangladesh to foster mutual trade and friendship, particularly through the easing of visa restrictions.

He expressed optimism that these measures would strengthen bilateral ties and significantly boost trade volumes between the two countries. He congratulated Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh, emphasizing the need for the business community to leverage new opportunities and access untapped markets through the FPCCI platform.

