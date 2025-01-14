AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-14

Cos shall not receive funding from blacklisted INGOs: SECP

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed the corporate sector that the companies shall not receive funding/ foreign funding from blacklisted International NGOs (INGOs) or un-registered INGOs having operations in Pakistan.

The SECP on Monday issued a notification to propose amendments in the Companies Regulations, 2024.

The revised regulations revealed that any company shall not receive funding/ foreign funding from blacklisted International NGOs (INGOs) or INGOs having operations in Pakistan and not registered as INGOs in Pakistan.

Under revised regulations, the company shall mandatorily register with the respective Provincial Charities Commission and provide evidence of such registration within 6 months of incorporation. Existing companies must comply with this requirement within 1 year of promulgation.

The company shall maintain its website with the information specified in Annexure V of these Regulations. Where an existing entity is converted to a section 42, company, the existing trust or society must be dissolved within ninety days of the company’s incorporation. Evidence of the dissolution must be submitted to the Commission, along with an auditor’s certificate confirming the completion of the takeover process within ninety days of incorporation failing which license revocation process shall be initiated leading to strike off name of the company.

The CEO of large sized section 42 companies must be fulltime Employee.

For section 42 companies classified as small the statutory auditor should be QCR rated; for medium and large Companies the auditor should be Audit oversight board (AOB) certified and in addition Medium and large section 42 companies shall obtain PCP certification every three years; intimation of the same to be provided to the Commission within six months of the PCP certification date.

Approval of foreign directors/ members shall only be granted upon receipt of prior security clearance from Ministry of interior, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP foreign funding INGOs

Comments

200 characters

Cos shall not receive funding from blacklisted INGOs: SECP

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories