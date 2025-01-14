FESCO to launch ‘CCMS Plus’ to facilitate consumers

FAISALABAD: In line with the vision of the FESCO Board of Directors (BODs), the provision of convenience to consumers will continue in FESCO. In this regard, the mobile Application FESCO Smart App “CCMS Plus” Electronic Operation (EOPS) containing state-of-the-art technology will be fully launched by the end of this month.

The DG (IT) and his team, led by Chief Executive FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir, provided modern IT-based and digitalized complaint filing equipment to the all complaint centers in FESCO Abdullahpur Division.

In this connection, CEO FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir said that consumers are a valuable asset of the company and facilitate them with all modern facilities is the top priority. Provision of better Customer Services to them will also enhance the prestige of the FESCO, he added. A satisfied consumer reflects the company’s performance.

He further said that the BOD is taking all possible measures to provide more facilities to the consumers in the FESCO region. Through the use of modern technology in FESCO, further innovation is being brought into the work by making the Complaint Centers of the Sub Divisions paperless.

He said that in light of the instructions of the FESCO BOD, the FESCO administration is providing convenience to both the users and the department through the use of IT in view of the needs of the modern and changing era, and the launch of the FESCO Smart App is a link in this chain. M Amir said that FESCO’s new Mobile App has been launched as a Pilot Project in five Sub Divisions of Abdullahpur Division including Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Gutwala, Naemat Colony and Jaranwal Road and it will be fully functional in all 148 Sub Divisions of FESCO by the end of this month.

The mobile application can be downloaded from the Android phone’s app store and install on the mobile. After entering the relevant data, users can easily register on this app and benefit from the various features of this modern app.

