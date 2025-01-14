AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-14

FBR decides to activate ICTE

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to activate the International Centre of Tax Excellence (ICTE) for improving international tax cooperation, revenue forecasting/ tax analysis and improve the design and delivery of tax administration for maximising revenue.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on International Centre of Tax Excellence (ICTE) here on Monday.

According to the notification, the following (BS-18 – 20) officers of Inland Revenue Service are hereby assigned the additional charge/ assignment in ICTE, with immediate effect, for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier:-Sumria Mahmood Qazi (IRS/BS-20) Chief (International Tax-Operations), Directorate General of International Tax Operations, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad; Fida Muhammad (IRS/BS-19), Chief (OPS) (International Taxes), Directorate

General of International Tax Operations, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad and Mehdi Hassan (IRS/ BS-18) Secretary (OPS) (AEOI), Directorate General of International Tax Operations, FBR, the notification added.

The ICTE will reduce the role of the FBR officials while drafting the tax policy of the country. Under Section “230J” in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, there shall be established an institute to be known as the ICTE.

The functions of the institute shall be to help contribute to the development of tax policy, prepare model national tax policy, deliver interdisciplinary research in tax administration and policy, international tax cooperation, revenue forecasting, conduct international seminars, workshops and conferences on the current issues faced by tax authorities in the field of international taxation, capacity building of Inland Revenue Officers, tax analysis, improve the design and delivery of tax administration for maximising revenue within existing provisions to close the tax gap or any other function as directed by the board or the federal government.

There shall be a nominating committee comprising the role of the FBR officials.

Minister-in-Charge, Secretary Revenue Division, and Secretary of Finance shall be responsible for recommending a panel to the federal government for the appointment of an executive director and independent members of the Executive Committee.

There shall an Executive Committee comprising chairman, FBR, Member (IR-Policy), Member (IR Operations) and two independent members to be appointed by the federal government. Executive director shall act as secretary of the Executive Committee.

The nominating committee shall apply the prescribed criteria for making recommendations of the panel for Executive Director and independent members of the Executive Committee.

The executive director and independent members of the Executive Committee shall be appointed by the federal government. The executive director shall also be the chief executive of the institute and shall work to ensure efficient functioning and day to day administrative functions of the Institute and shall be independent in the discharge of its functions specified. The executive committee, for every fiscal year, shall assign the requirements of the board to be undertaken by the institute, during the year.

The executive committee shall prescribe rules for recruitment of any other function as directed by the Board or the federal government.

The employees of the institute and executive director shall act in accordance with the rules. At least 50 percent of the employees shall be serving or retired Inland Revenue officers having at least five years of experience of tax policy or tax administration.

The remuneration and term of employment of the employees of the institute shall be as prescribed by the federal government.

The board may establish a committee to monitor the establishment of the institute including appointment of the project director for the purpose. The board may, provide such data to the institute as is necessary for processing and analysis and for discharging its obligations. Provided that such data shall be anonymised before transmission to the institute and identifying particulars of the taxpayers shall be kept confidential and provisions of sub-section (7) of Section 216 shall apply accordingly, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 AEOI ICTE

Comments

200 characters

FBR decides to activate ICTE

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories