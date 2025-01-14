Demolition of over 200 bunkers in Kurram: work begins

ISLAMABAD: The district administration, on Monday, began work on demolishing the over 200 bunkers constructed in the troubled Kurram region.

Two of the some 200 bunkers were demolished by the authorities in Balishkhel area on Monday evening.

The district administration completed its ground work to demolish over 200 bunkers constructed in the troubled Kurram region. Following the peace agreement reached between warring factions in Kohat on January 1st, the Kurram Deputy Commissioner had ordered the demolition of all bunkers built by different sects and tribes fighting each other since several years.

As per the peace agreement, both parties are required to dismantle bunkers, previously constructed to launch attacks against each other in month besides handing over weapons to ensure peace and stability in the troubled areas. Over the 100 days, main Parachinar highway was blocked due to raging fighting between two factions of Kurram.

On January 11, the Deputy Commissioner has sought an administrative support from XEN C&W Upper, Lower and Central Kurram for dismantling around 200 bunkers at Balishkhel and Kherkili area falling in Lower Kurram.

The DC directed the concerned authorities and line departments of the district to provide necessary staff and machinery/tools to efficiently and smoothly undertake demolition process. All the officers and officials are required to be on the spot personally at the time of dismantling bunkers, read the directives issued by the district administration. Sources told Business Recorder that all line departments have almost finished their land surveys while no bunker was supposed to be razed as per schedule till filing of this report. Meanwhile, local traders held protest over non-operation of convoys.

On the government’s orders, over 150 loaded trucks/vehicles have been parked in Tall and Hangu for the last three weeks. The protesting traders said that despite repeated promises, vehicles are not being allowed to enter Kurram area. They were of the view that the fare for a vehicle, previously costing Rs160,000 has now risen to Rs400,000. The perishable items have also been destroyed. The Drug Dealers Association has also announced to shut down their businesses in protest due to unavailability of essential medicines in their shops. In solidarity, all chemist shops and clinics have been closed down indefinitely.

Leaders of the Kurram District’s Drug Association stated that their medical stores are empty due to road closures, forcing them to protest and observe a shutter-down strike. During a joint press conference, Pakistan Drug Dealers Association Parachinar President Haji Syed Hanif said that prolonged road closures have left their medical stores without stock. They are paying rent for empty shops while children and other patients are dying due to a lack of medical supplies. He revealed that death toll due to unavailability of medicines has crossed 300 mark.

