Tarar terms 190m pounds corruption case ‘premeditated’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar has termed the 190-million-pound corruption case a premeditated scheme rather than a coincidence.

While addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Talal Chaudhry, the minister accused PTI of laundering black money through a fraudulent trust and employing delaying tactics in legal cases to evade accountability.

“The decision of this case was supposed to be announced today, but the accused failed to appear in court. They have made it a habit to avoid court appearances,” said Tarar. He highlighted PTI’s consistent use of delaying tactics, citing examples from the foreign funding and Toshakhana cases. “Innocent people do not change lawyers and legal representatives repeatedly, nor do they submit fake medical certificates to delay proceedings,” he added.

The minister alleged that during PTI’s tenure, the 190 million pounds— public money belonging to Pakistan— was diverted for personal gains. He claimed that the then Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife, and their associates including Farah Gogi used these funds to purchase lands, and demanded expensive gifts, including five-carat diamond rings, from a prominent real estate tycoon. “The audio evidence of these demands is public knowledge,” he stated.

Tarar alleged that PTI’s cabinet approved the 190 million pound settlement without scrutiny. “A sealed envelope was presented in the cabinet, and members were coerced into approving it without question,” he said, accusing the former prime minister of orchestrating the scam to benefit his associates.

The minister claimed that Imran Khan and his wife established the Al-Qadir Trust as a front to launder black money. “If the purpose was charitable, why not collaborate with credible organisations like Edhi. Instead, they used the trust to legalise their illicit wealth,” he remarked.

He also alleged that the funds were used for personal expenses, including the reconstruction of Khan’s residence in Lahore. “This massive corruption scandal is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history,” said Tarar.

Responding to a question, the minister criticised PTI leaders for avoiding legal proceedings. He questioned why Bushra Bibi did not appear in court to prove her innocence. “They know their hands are stained with corruption and are therefore avoiding the law,” he stated.

Tarar claimed that Farah Gogi, a close associate of Bushra Bibi, is wanted in multiple cases. He urged her to surrender herself for investigation. “If she is innocent, she should present herself to the authorities for a fair trial,” he added.

The minister concluded by reiterating that the Supreme Court has already confirmed irregularities in the case, and the accused must face the consequences. “The evidence of bribes, including cash, land, and other benefits, has surfaced against Imran Khan and his wife. They must now answer for their actions,” he asserted.

