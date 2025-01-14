AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-14

Tarar terms 190m pounds corruption case ‘premeditated’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar has termed the 190-million-pound corruption case a premeditated scheme rather than a coincidence.

While addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Talal Chaudhry, the minister accused PTI of laundering black money through a fraudulent trust and employing delaying tactics in legal cases to evade accountability.

“The decision of this case was supposed to be announced today, but the accused failed to appear in court. They have made it a habit to avoid court appearances,” said Tarar. He highlighted PTI’s consistent use of delaying tactics, citing examples from the foreign funding and Toshakhana cases. “Innocent people do not change lawyers and legal representatives repeatedly, nor do they submit fake medical certificates to delay proceedings,” he added.

The minister alleged that during PTI’s tenure, the 190 million pounds— public money belonging to Pakistan— was diverted for personal gains. He claimed that the then Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife, and their associates including Farah Gogi used these funds to purchase lands, and demanded expensive gifts, including five-carat diamond rings, from a prominent real estate tycoon. “The audio evidence of these demands is public knowledge,” he stated.

Tarar alleged that PTI’s cabinet approved the 190 million pound settlement without scrutiny. “A sealed envelope was presented in the cabinet, and members were coerced into approving it without question,” he said, accusing the former prime minister of orchestrating the scam to benefit his associates.

The minister claimed that Imran Khan and his wife established the Al-Qadir Trust as a front to launder black money. “If the purpose was charitable, why not collaborate with credible organisations like Edhi. Instead, they used the trust to legalise their illicit wealth,” he remarked.

He also alleged that the funds were used for personal expenses, including the reconstruction of Khan’s residence in Lahore. “This massive corruption scandal is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history,” said Tarar.

Responding to a question, the minister criticised PTI leaders for avoiding legal proceedings. He questioned why Bushra Bibi did not appear in court to prove her innocence. “They know their hands are stained with corruption and are therefore avoiding the law,” he stated.

Tarar claimed that Farah Gogi, a close associate of Bushra Bibi, is wanted in multiple cases. He urged her to surrender herself for investigation. “If she is innocent, she should present herself to the authorities for a fair trial,” he added.

The minister concluded by reiterating that the Supreme Court has already confirmed irregularities in the case, and the accused must face the consequences. “The evidence of bribes, including cash, land, and other benefits, has surfaced against Imran Khan and his wife. They must now answer for their actions,” he asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMLN corruption case Talal Chaudhry Attaullah Tarar Toshakhana cases

Comments

200 characters

Tarar terms 190m pounds corruption case ‘premeditated’

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories