Pakistan Print 2025-01-14

CDA cancels lease of petrol pump

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday terminated the lease of a petrol pump in Sector F-6, citing continuous violations and outstanding dues amounting to Rs480 million.

The site, previously leased to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Awan Associates, has now been repossessed by the authority. The CDA Staff Welfare Committee has welcomed the decision, emphasising that the revenue generated from the petrol pump was intended to fund welfare initiatives for employees in grades 1 to 16.

They expressed optimism that this step would lead to a more efficient and transparent use of resources.

According to CDA officials, PSO and Awan Associates had been in breach of their lease agreement for over 25 years.

Despite multiple notices, the companies failed to pay the outstanding amount, further aggravating the situation with repeated violations of the approved layout plan.

Unauthorised structures were erected on the site, prompting CDA to issue removal notices that went unheeded. “The violations were persistent, and no effort was made to rectify the breaches or pay the dues. This left us with no option but to cancel the lease,” stated a CDA spokesperson.

The Staff Welfare Committee expressed hope that the reclaimed site would now be allocated through a transparent bidding process. “This ensures fair competition and maximises revenue, which will directly benefit the welfare of CDA employees,” the committee said in a statement.

