Israel far-right finance minister warns won’t back Gaza deal that halts war

AFP Published 13 Jan, 2025 05:48pm
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Photo: Reuters
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned on Monday that he would not support a deal in Gaza that halts the war, insisting that Israel should “open the gates of hell” on the Palestinian territory.

“The proposed agreement is a catastrophe for Israel’s national security,” Smotrich said on X. “We will not be part of a surrender deal that involves releasing dangerous terrorists, halting the war, squandering the hard-won achievements paid for in blood, and abandoning many hostages still in captivity.

“Now is the time to intensify our efforts, using all available force to fully secure and cleanse the Gaza Strip,” he continued.

“We must take decisive control of humanitarian aid to prevent its exploitation by Hamas, and open the gates of hell on Gaza until Hamas surrenders unconditionally and all hostages are safely returned.”

Top Israeli security delegation in Doha for Gaza talks

Smotrich, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, has repeatedly opposed halting the war in Gaza.

His latest comments come as indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States have resumed for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

On Sunday, Netanyahu briefed outgoing US President Joe Biden on the ongoing negotiations in Doha.

“The prime minister discussed with the American president the progress in the negotiations for the release of our hostages and updated him on the mandate he has given to the negotiating team in Doha, aimed at advancing the release of the hostages,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Norway to host talks on Mideast two-state solution

Several previous rounds of negotiations held last year have failed to produce a deal.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed 46,584 people, a majority of them civilians, according to territory’s health ministry figures that the United Nations says are reliable.

