AIRLINK 199.50 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (5.2%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.79%)
FCCL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.91%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.52%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.81%)
HUBC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.1%)
OGDC 225.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
PPL 196.40 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.71%)
PRL 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.33%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (6.15%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
SYM 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.84%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.2%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.33%)
TRG 65.03 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 11,926 Increased By 112.5 (0.95%)
BR30 36,639 Increased By 404.9 (1.12%)
KSE100 114,152 Increased By 905.1 (0.8%)
KSE30 35,936 Increased By 224.7 (0.63%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields expected to track US peers higher on strong jobs data

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 10:42am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to move higher in early deals on Monday, mirroring the sharp spike in US Treasury yields after healthy jobs data in the world’s largest economy reduced bets of a deeper rate-cutting cycle.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.76% and 6.80%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.7724%.

“We could see a marginal gap-up opening in terms of yields, and the benchmark could test the par levels. However, post the initial adjustment, bonds are expected to be in a narrow range, with the focus shifting to the next set of data,” the trader said.

US Treasury yields jumped, with the 10-year at its highest since November 2023, after data showed employers added 256,000 jobs in December, far above economists’ estimates of 160,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, below predictions of 4.2%.

The data defied an anticipated slowdown, leaving Federal Reserve policymakers to puzzle over the need for more interest rate cuts in a strong economy. US yields have been rising on concerns that the incoming Donald Trump administration’s policies could reignite inflation in addition to boosting growth, leading to fewer rate cuts.

India bond yields rise in lead up to domestic inflation data

The US central bank signalled a slower pace of rate cuts at its December meeting.

Interest rate futures are currently pricing in just 26 basis points of rate cuts in 2025, less than the Fed’s prediction of 50 bps of reductions.

The market will now focus on inflation data from India and the US, due on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Consumer price inflation in India likely fell to 5.3% in December from 5.48% in November as the rise in food prices moderated, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields expected to track US peers higher on strong jobs data

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories