AIRLINK 200.80 Increased By ▲ 11.16 (5.88%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
FCCL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.76%)
FFL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
FLYNG 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 126.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.43%)
OGDC 224.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.23%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PAEL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
PPL 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.47%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.77%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
SEARL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.08%)
SYM 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.3%)
TRG 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.63%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,858 Increased By 44.7 (0.38%)
BR30 36,188 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.13%)
KSE100 113,760 Increased By 512.5 (0.45%)
KSE30 35,825 Increased By 113.2 (0.32%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil jumps on expectations new US sanctions to cut Russian supply

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 08:12am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Monday, with Brent rising above $81 a barrel to its highest in more than four months, as wider U.S. sanctions are expected to affect Russian crude exports to top buyers China and India.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.48, or 1.86%, to $81.24 a barrel by 0113 GMT after hitting an intraday high of $81.49, the highest since Aug. 27.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.53, or 2% to $78.10 a barrel after touching a high of $78.39, the most since Oct. 8.

Brent and WTI have risen by more than 6% since Jan. 8 and both contracts surged after the U.S. Treasury imposed wider sanctions on Russian oil on Friday.

The new sanctions included producers Gazprom Neft, and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil, targeting the revenue Moscow has used to fund its war with Ukraine.

Russian oil exports will be hurt severely by the new sanctions, pushing China and India, the world’s top and third largest oil importers respectively, to source more crude from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, which will boost prices and shipping costs, traders and analysts said.

“The new Russian sanctions from the outgoing administration are a net addition to at-risk supply, adding more uncertainty to the (first quarter) outlook,” RBC Capital analysts said in a note.

The latest batch of sanctions covered ships linked to 1.5 million barrels per day of seaborne Russian crude oil activity on average in 2024, the bank estimated. This consisted of 750,000 bpd of exports to China and 350,000 bpd to India.

Oil prices rally as US hits Russian oil with tougher sanctions

“Overall, the doubling of tankers sanctioned for moving Russian barrels could serve as a major logistical headwind to post-invasion crude flows,” the analysts said

Many of the tankers named in the latest sanctions have been used to ship oil to India and China as previous Western sanctions and a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven countries in 2022 shifted trade in Russian oil from Europe to Asia. Some of the ships have also moved oil from Iran, which is also under sanctions.

“The last round of OFAC sanctions targeting Russian oil companies and a very large number of tankers will be consequential in particular for India,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil Russian oil US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil jumps on expectations new US sanctions to cut Russian supply

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 650 points

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Read more stories