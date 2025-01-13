PJA, ICDRL conduct training workshops for lawyers

LAHORE: The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA), in collaboration with the International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (ICDRL), under the Ministry of Law and Justice, has successfully conducted a two-day training workshop for lawyers on the topic of mediation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

The workshop concluded on Sunday and featured insightful lectures by prominent figures, including the Director (L&M), Director ICDRL, CEO ADR International Mediator, and CAO World Bank. A total of 30 lawyers participated in the workshop, gaining valuable knowledge about mediation practices.