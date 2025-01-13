AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan

CM approves Rs62bn for ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme’

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif set a target of providing 40,000 loans by May, while chairing a special meeting to take important decisions related to ‘Apni Chhat. Apna Ghar program’.

She approved Rs62 billion for Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program, and directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of providing loans under the program as soon as possible. She also directed them to review a proposal to increase the loan amount from Rs1.5 million to Rs2 million.

Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities, “About 5000 citizens across Punjab have taken loans under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program, and more than 4200 houses are nearing completion fast under the program.”

She was also apprised, “In collaboration with RUDA and Housing and Urban Development Department, poor families will also get ready-made houses.” She said, “I want every homeless person to have his own roof.” She added, “Apna Ghar is the fundamental right of every citizen.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

