AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Markets Print 2025-01-13

Most Gulf markets fall after stronger than expected US jobs data

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Sunday following stronger than expected US jobs data, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates elevated for longer than many traders were betting on.

Fed decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy as most of the region’s currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Friday’s Labor Department figures showed the US economy created 256,000 jobs in December, beating analyst expectations of 160,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Markets are now pricing in a single Fed cut no sooner than June. Prior to the jobs report, traders were expecting the Fed to cut as early as May, with a 50% probability of another cut before year-end, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.4%, dragged lower by a 1.1% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank (QNB) . QNB is scheduled to report 2024 earnings on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index nudged 0.2% higher, helped by a 3.2% jump in SABIC Agri-nutrient Co.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.6%, with Commercial International Bank losing 1.6%.

