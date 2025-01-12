AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
1st phase of ZAB expressway opened: Bilawal for uplifting Karachi infrastructure

NNI Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the development of Karachi is need of the hour as without the uplift of the megacity, the prosperity of the country is not possible.

Addressing at the opening ceremony of first phase of Malir expressway now renamed as Shahrah-e-Bhutto here Saturday, he said that public and private partnership idea was floated by Benazir Bhutto in 1993.

He said that the Sindh government has made several projects under public and private partnership.

He said when the Sindh government realised that Centre was reluctant to provide them funds it paid attention to the idea of public and private partnership.

Malir Expressway project to be a gift for Karachiites: Ghani

He said the government is working on public and private partnership in water, green energy and other sectors.

Bilawal said Karachi need improved infrastructure as its population was increasing day by day. He urged Sindh government to find international investors for public private partnerships.

He said once local investors are satisfied with public and private partnership then global investors will also focus on it.

Bilawal urged the government to focus on water, sanitation and energy projects. He asked the government to promote green energy and solar energy under private public partnerships.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Sindh Government Malir Expressway ZAB expressway

