PMD dismisses rumours of ‘severe’ cold wave

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a clarification denying rumors circulating on social media about an unprecedented cold spell expected in the country.

The rumors claimed that temperatures would plummet to record-breaking lows from January 12 to 15, with snowfall even predicted in central Punjab.

The PMD clarified that these claims are baseless and unfounded. While cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, there is no evidence to support the claims of a record-breaking cold wave.

The department also dismissed rumors of snowfall in central Punjab, stating that these regions are not geographically or climatically suitable for such conditions.

The PMD urged the public to rely only on official sources for weather information, such as its website, emphasizing the importance of avoiding panic and relying on verified information.

The department concluded by reminding the public that their safety is paramount and urged them to ignore rumors and refer only to authentic sources for weather updates.

