AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Copper hits highest in nearly a month on China demand

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

LONDON: Benchmark copper prices touched the highest level in nearly a month on Friday, propelled by firmer demand in top metals consumer China, while US prices narrowed their premium over London ahead of expected US tariffs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was 0.1% higher at $9,090 a metric ton by 1700 GMT after touching the highest since Dec. 12 at $9,145. “The broader backdrop looks slightly bearish, but China looks good, actually, in terms of demand for base metals at the moment, so that’s probably helping to push prices up a bit,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

The most traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) added 0.8% to 75,270 yuan ($10,264.73) a ton. Firmer Chinese demand was highlighted by a spike in the premium paid over SHFE prices to buy copper in the spot market to 145 yuan, the highest since September and compared to a discount of 40 yuan on Dec. 30.

US Comex copper futures reversed and went into negative territory, easing 0.4% to $4.29 a lb, or $9,458 a ton, representing a premium of $368 a ton over LME copper, down from about $400 on Thursday. Comex prices reflected investors attempting to price in the impact of hefty tariffs that US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose on China and other countries.

“The one-year forward arbitrage of Comex over LME implies the market is pricing a 10% chance of a broad, or critical minerals specific, US import tariff of 10%,” Citi said in a note.

LME lead was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.5% to $1,976.50 a ton, partly driven by Commodity Trade Advisor (CTA) investment funds, which are largely driven by computer programs, said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial. “We saw a bit of a squeeze,” he said, adding that some of the buying was linked to index rebalancing flows, a five-day monthly process that kicked off on Wednesday.

LME data shows a large short position in January LME lead futures, with one party accounting for 30-39% of open interest. Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $2,572 a ton, nickel added 1% to $15,630, zinc climbed 0.8% to $2,870 and tin was little changed at $29,860.

