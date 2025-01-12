KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 23.436 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,321.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.480 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.336 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.929 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.274 billion), Silver (PKR 1.265 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.265 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 908.804 million), Copper (PKR 633.349 million), SP 500 (PKR 112.723 million), Palladium (PKR 103.432 million), DJ (PKR 59.726 million), Japan equity (PKR 44.231 million), Aluminum (PKR 12.619 million) and Brent (PKR 10.437 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots amounting to PKR 76.856 million were traded.

