AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Los Angeles wildfires in figures

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2025 12:58pm

PARIS: Eleven people dead, 10,000 buildings destroyed, 180,000 people evacuated, $150 billion in damage.

Here are the main figures showing the scale of the massive wildfires that have engulfed Los Angeles County since Tuesday.

Five blazes ongoing

Los Angeles is being ravaged by five different big blazes.

The largest, the Palisades Fire northwest of the nation’s second most populous city, has consumed 86 square kilometers (33 square miles).

It has ravaged the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, home to multimillionaires and celebrities.

The second, at 56 square kilometers (22 square miles), is the Eaton Fire in Altadena, an eastern suburb of Los Angeles. The fires are eight percent and three percent contained, respectively.

Three much smaller blazes, the Kenneth Fire (four sq km), Hurst Fire (three sq km) and Lidia Fire (1.6 sq km), have been partly contained – by 50 percent, 70 percent and 98 percent, respectively.

150 square kilometers

The fires have ripped through more than 37,000 acres (15,000 hectares or 150 square kilometers.

Compared to other fires that have hit California in recent years and spread sometimes over several thousand square kilometers, the current blazes are smaller in size.

Los Angeles surrounded by out-of-control wildfires; at least 5 dead

However, they are particularly deadly and destructive because they are located in residential areas.

11 dead

To date, at least 11 people are known to have died, the Los Angeles County coroner said Thursday.

At least two died in the Palisades Fire and at least five in the Eaton Fire, according to firefighters.

If one of the blazes ends up killing six people, it would become one of the 20 deadliest in California history, according to official data.

10,000 buildings destroyed

At least 10,000 houses and other structures have already gone up in smoke, including at least 5,000 in the Palisades Fire and between 4,000 and 5,000 in the Eaton Fire, according to Los Angeles County firefighters.

The two fires are already the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County.

By comparison, the Camp Fire ravaged nearly 19,000 buildings north of Sacramento in November 2018, and the Tubbs Fire destroyed 5,600 north of San Francisco in October 2017.

180,000 people evacuated

Around 180,000 people have been ordered to leave their neighborhoods.

Authorities have been pleading with residents to heed the evacuation orders, as some residents stayed behind trying to save their properties.

The legendary neighborhood of Hollywood, threatened at one point by the Sunset Fire, was also evacuated, but the order was lifted Thursday morning after the fire in its hills was brought under control.

20 arrests

The neighborhoods hit by the fires face another danger: looting.

Police have arrested at least 20 people for theft in the Los Angeles area since the first fires broke out Tuesday.

A nighttime curfew has been announced and the National Guard has been deployed to patrol affected areas.

$150 billion in damage

With the destruction of luxury residences, the fires could end up being the costliest on record. Private meteorological firm AccuWeather has estimated the damage at between $135 and $150 billion.

And that could go up.

California LOS ANGELES Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna Los Angeles wildfires Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone Los Angeles wildfire economic loss $50bn California wildfires

Comments

200 characters

Los Angeles wildfires in figures

Girls’ education is worth fighting for: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Malala Yousafzai ‘overwhelmed and happy’ to be back in Pakistan

Neither govt, nor opposition requested to convene negotiating committee meeting: Ayaz Sadiq

RDA inflows up 9%, clock in at $203mn in December 2024

H1 remittances soar 33pc to $17.845bn YoY

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

Aurangzeb departs for Hong Kong to attend 18th AFF

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

Read more stories