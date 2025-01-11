AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday raised the imported LNG prices for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers, whereas, decrease for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for January 2025.

On a month-to-month basis, the price of LNG for SSGC has been increased by $0.0468 per mmbtu or 0.44 percent for transmission from $ $10.5415 in December to $10.5883 per mmbtu in January. The price at distribution also raised from $12.5456 to $12.6014 per mmbtu or 45 percent over last month.

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

The consumers of SNGPL decreased by 1.98 percent or 0.2371 per mmbtu or from $11.9659 to $11.7288 per mmbtu at transmission stage and also decreased from $12.8997 to $12.6667 per mmbtu at distribution stage.

The decrease in RLNG price of SNGPL (transmission and distribution) is due to reduction in price differential as incorporated in the RLNG sale price. However, slight increase in RLNG SSGCL price (transmission and distribution) is due to slight increase in DES (delivered ex-ship) price.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

