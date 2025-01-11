AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-11

‘Only Nine out of 44 sports’ federations’ accounts audited’

Naveed Siddiqui Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General (DG),Yasir Pirzada, revealed that out of the total 44 sports’ federations in Pakistan, only nine have had their accounts audited.

He said that this raises serious concerns about compliance with legal and financial accountability standards.

Chairman of the committee Sanaullah Mastikhel criticised the sports federations for disrespecting the law and rules, emphasising that no federation is currently workin gas per its constitution.

He, however, proposed conducting a thorough audit of the funds allocated to the sports federations. The committee also specifically raised concerns about the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), for its ambiguous constitution, failure to hold elections, and lack of an elected governing body.

The IPC Committee warned that if satisfactory answers were not furnished before the committee, it will escalate the matter by writing directly to FIFA.

The committee has also sought detailed funding records and instructed the PSB to scrutinise PFF accounts. The committee also informed about the alarming irregularities including reports that elections were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite the absence of district-level organisations in 14 districts, highlighting that there is no operational setup in Balochistan. Additionally, employees of the PFF Balochistan office have reportedly not received salaries since August last year.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate preparation of the management in delivering a comprehensive presentation on the agenda concerning the recent elections conducted by the PFF at the federal, provincial, and district levels. The committee directed the PFF to provide a more thorough and well-prepared briefing on the agenda within 15 days. Additionally, the committee instructed the PFF and the PSB to ensure the briefing/ working papers are submitted at least three days prior to the next committee meeting.

The committee directed the PFF to include details in the next briefing regarding the eligibility of voters for the election, decisions on appeals by individuals or bodies banned by the PFF during the elections, and the orders of the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, the committee instructed the representative of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) to convey its directive to the PKF president, ensuring his presence at the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Football Federation National Assembly Standing Committee Pakistan Sports Board PSB IPC Yasir Pirzada

Comments

200 characters

‘Only Nine out of 44 sports’ federations’ accounts audited’

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories