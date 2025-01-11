Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad & Saeed Anwar included: PCB announces Hall of Fame inductions for 2024

LAHORE: Former cricket greats Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar have been named in the ‘PCB Hall of Fame for 2024’, joining Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas in the illustrious group.

The four icons of the game were inducted following an independent and transparent voting process, which was participated by Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas (both PCB Hall of Famers), Azhar Ali (former Pakistan captain), Bismah Maroof, Nain Abidi (both former women international cricketers), Majid Bhatti, Mohi Shah, Mohammad Yaqoob, Nauman Niaz, Sawera Pasha and Zahid Maqsood (journalists/analyst).

The four stalwarts will be formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame during the course of the year when they will be presented with commemorative caps and specially-designed plaques.

PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi said, “On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I extend heartfelt congratulations to these four cricketing legends on their well-deserved inductions into the PCB Hall of Fame. This honour represents a tribute to their outstanding contributions to Pakistan cricket and to the global game.”

He said, “These four giants of the game hold a special place in Pakistan’s rich cricketing history. Their contributions not only elevated the sport within Pakistan but also inspired future generations to pursue excellence. Their talent, charisma and unwavering commitment have made them true ambassadors of cricket and the PCB takes immense pride in honouring their accomplishments.”

Naqvi said, “Pakistan is fortunate to have produced such extraordinary players who have showcased their skill and sportsmanship on the global stage. I hope that our aspiring cricketers will look up to these icons and strive to follow in their footsteps, carrying forward their legacy and continuing to strengthen Pakistan’s position as a cricketing powerhouse.”

Former greats Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar have expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for inducting them in the PCB Hall of Fame, which now has 14 cricketers since its inception in April 2021.

Inzimam-ul-Haq said, “I am deeply honoured to be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, joining a group of remarkable cricketers from my generation and those before me. To be recognised by the parent organisation of Pakistan cricket is truly special and I hope this initiative continues to inspire current and future generations of cricketers. I owe immense gratitude to my fellow cricketers, dedicated support staff and my family without whom this journey would not have been possible. Representing Pakistan during an era with such high-calibre players was a privilege and their influence played a vital role in my growth and development as a batter.”

Misbah-ul-Haq said, “Representing Pakistan was an absolute privilege, captaining the team was a profound honour and this recognition by the Pakistan Cricket Board serves as the perfect crowning achievement of my journey. Being acknowledged by your parent organisation, alongside the appreciation of cricketing experts and fellow players is both gratifying and fulfilling. It is a testament to the dedication, relentless effort and sacrifices that went into meeting the highest standards of international cricket and translating those preparations into memorable performances.”

Mushtaq Mohammad said, “To be honoured and recognised 45 years after playing my last match for Pakistan is truly humbling. Joining a small group of some of the finest cricketers, including my legendary brother Hanif, is even more gratifying. Being part of the Pakistan cricket team during its formative years was both exciting and rewarding. Despite having fewer playing opportunities, dealing with uncovered or matting pitches and facing fearsome fast bowlers without any restrictions on bouncers with insufficient protective gears, our matches were highly competitive and, followed and cherished by the Pakistani cricket fans, whose hearts have always beat for cricket since our very first Test in 1952. I feel privileged to have played alongside and against some of the most outstanding cricketers and thorough gentlemen, who played hard while always upholding the true spirit of the game.”

Saeed Anwar said, “As an opening batter, I was privileged to play in an era graced by some of the most talented and accomplished cricketers who represented Pakistan. I cherished every moment of laying the foundation for our team, taking on the world’s best bowlers, and partnering with match-winners to bring joy to our fans. I am deeply grateful to the Almighty for bestowing upon me the skills, patience and strength needed to represent this great nation and be part of an exceptional team for nearly 14 years. My journey had its challenges, but it was a privilege to face them head-on. Each match I played for Pakistan holds a special place in my heart, though missing out on the ICC Cricket World Cup 1992 remains a regret.”

