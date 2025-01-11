SAFA Conference: ASHFAQ YOUSUF TOLA, FCA President, SAFA, Former Minister of State of Pakistan, Former President ICAP

TEXT: It is my distinct honour to welcome you to the SAFA Conference 2025, themed “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities.” This conference represents a defining moment for our region, as it brings together financial leaders and policy makers to address the ongoing economic turmoil and explore the boundless opportunities within South Asia.

Established in 1984 under the umbrella of SAARC, SAFA has consistently championed the cause of harmonized standards, regional cooperation, and professional excellence. It aims to advance transparency, governance, and sustainable economic development across the eight member nations. The SAFA Conference exemplifies this mission, providing a collaborative platform to drive impactful discussions and meaningful actions.

This year’s theme underscores the immense potential of South Asia — one of the world’s most populous regions. While challenges such as trade barriers, policy inefficiencies, and the need for innovation persist, they also present us with opportunities to reimagine strategies and strengthen our regional resilience.

The conference’s sessions are designed to address key areas that are critical to our economic progress. Discussions on policy reforms and governance will highlight the need for robust frameworks to enhance investor confidence and drive sustainable growth. Trade barriers will also be a focus, as we explore actionable solutions to mitigate hurdles and foster economic integration across the region. Furthermore, we will also look into the various opportunities in renewable energy and examine how advancements in technology can bolster the export of accountancy services.

Gathering in Karachi on January 10 and 11, 2025, I urge you all to seize this opportunity to engage, learn, and collaborate. By working together, we can create a comprehensive roadmap for financial growth and fiscal prosperity in South Asia. I look forward to the insightful discussions and valuable connections created at the SAFA Conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025