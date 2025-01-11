AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-01-11

SAFA Conference: ASHFAQ YOUSUF TOLA, FCA President, SAFA, Former Minister of State of Pakistan, Former President ICAP

Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

TEXT: It is my distinct honour to welcome you to the SAFA Conference 2025, themed “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities.” This conference represents a defining moment for our region, as it brings together financial leaders and policy makers to address the ongoing economic turmoil and explore the boundless opportunities within South Asia.

Established in 1984 under the umbrella of SAARC, SAFA has consistently championed the cause of harmonized standards, regional cooperation, and professional excellence. It aims to advance transparency, governance, and sustainable economic development across the eight member nations. The SAFA Conference exemplifies this mission, providing a collaborative platform to drive impactful discussions and meaningful actions.

This year’s theme underscores the immense potential of South Asia — one of the world’s most populous regions. While challenges such as trade barriers, policy inefficiencies, and the need for innovation persist, they also present us with opportunities to reimagine strategies and strengthen our regional resilience.

The conference’s sessions are designed to address key areas that are critical to our economic progress. Discussions on policy reforms and governance will highlight the need for robust frameworks to enhance investor confidence and drive sustainable growth. Trade barriers will also be a focus, as we explore actionable solutions to mitigate hurdles and foster economic integration across the region. Furthermore, we will also look into the various opportunities in renewable energy and examine how advancements in technology can bolster the export of accountancy services.

Gathering in Karachi on January 10 and 11, 2025, I urge you all to seize this opportunity to engage, learn, and collaborate. By working together, we can create a comprehensive roadmap for financial growth and fiscal prosperity in South Asia. I look forward to the insightful discussions and valuable connections created at the SAFA Conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SAFA

Comments

200 characters

SAFA Conference: ASHFAQ YOUSUF TOLA, FCA President, SAFA, Former Minister of State of Pakistan, Former President ICAP

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories