Punjab Assembly: Three significant amendment bills introduced

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth on Friday has introduced three significant amendment bills in the Punjab Assembly. These bills aim to introduce amendments to the Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Probation of Offenders Bill (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The primary objective of these amendments is to enhance the legal system and address various societal issues. Deputy Speaker, Zaheer Iqbal Channnar has referred these draft bills to the relevant committees, which are required to submit their reports within two months. The Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Peerzada Kazim Hussain Shah, came under fire during the question hour in the provincial assembly over the issue of sewage overflow during rainfall.

Several members raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of drainage systems, particularly near the Joray Pull in Lahore where sewage water spills onto the roads during monsoon season.

When asked about the lack of action to address the problem, the minister admitted that the department lacked the necessary machinery and manpower to clean the drains. He further stated that it was the responsibility of the WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) to maintain the sewerage system.

Opposition members also criticized the government for its failure to prevent the discharge of sewage into canals, emphasizing the importance of preserving these water bodies for future generations.

Minister urges focus on water conservation.

In response to a question about the adoption of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems in Rajanpur, the minister highlighted the benefits of these modern irrigation techniques in reducing water wastage. He also expressed concerns over the decreasing availability of water resources in the province, urging the need for increased efforts to conserve water and construct new water reservoirs. The minister acknowledged the province’s growing water demand and emphasized the importance of focusing on local water issues rather than global concerns. Heated debate between senior government member Amjad Ali Javed and Arshad Malik and deputy speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channnar during a session, as the time allocated for questions came to a close. The two stood up, expressing frustration over the handling of questions.

“We work hard to bring questions to the house, but you don’t take them,” Arshad Malik Advocate said, pointing out that it’s impossible to answer 33 questions in just one hour. He urged the Deputy Speaker to defer unanswered questions to the next session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025