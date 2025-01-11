AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Jan 11, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-11

Türkiye co keen to increase business-to-business activities

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of Türkiye Airline Pegasus and business organisation Hitit Nur Gokman called on Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

They discussed different matters of mutual and bilateral interest in which it was told that Türkiye is keen to increase business-to-business activities with Pakistan in various sectors of industry and trade including airlines.

Chairperson Nur Gokman said that her organisation has a big market share with more than 70 major airlines and now it is deeply interested in investing by Hitit in Pakistan. Aleem Khan welcomed the offer and said that Pakistan and Türkiye have friendly historical relations and deep ties while the people of both sides are bound by heartfelt ties with each other.

He said that Pakistan is bringing about positive changes on a large scale in various sectors including communications and is fully encouraging foreign investors to come and invest in Pakistan.

Aleem Khan welcomed the visit of chairperson Nur Gokman who is the head of that company who also hold PIA’s largest partner and the 3rd largest institution in the aviation sector.

He also assured his all possible cooperation for her business group to come forward and initiate more business projects in Pakistan.

In the meeting, Chief Officer of Hitit AtillaLise and Coordinator for Pakistan Ayse Gamze Basar were also present.

Aleem Khan expressed interest in increasing the trade volume between Pakistan and Türkiye and promoting bilateral business ties as well.

He said that serious efforts have been made for international investment in different countries under the Board of Investment for which the embassies of those countries are also playing an active role.

He said that like Pegasus and Hitit, national institutions from other countries are also coming forward to invest in Pakistan and the practical results of this start coming soon.

