Two INGOs: Ministry lauded for halting operations

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Amin, Chairman of Fair Trade in Tobacco, has lauded Ministry of Interior for its action in halting the operations of two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs)- claimed to be public health advocates against tobacco consumption in Pakistan.

Talking to media here on Friday, Muhammad Amin said that Ministry’s intervention has exposed the so-called public health organizations that were operating in violation of Pakistani laws, engaging in financial misconduct, and undermining the nation’s economic sovereignty.

“These organizations, while posturing as public health advocates, Reports suggest that donor charity was funnelled through their associates, some locally registered NGOs, pseudo-policy think tanks, and even one-desk organizations allegedly operating from a public university in Islamabad,” said Muhammad Amin. “Such actions raise serious questions about their motives and compliance with Pakistani regulations.”

This decisive move underscores the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting Pakistan’s national interests.

“These INGOs have brazenly operated without registration or authorization from the Ministry of Interior, the Economic Affairs Division, or the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

