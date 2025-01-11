Pipri Dedicated Freight Corridor on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is set to decongest Karachi and enhance road safety with the Karachi port through Pipri Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), Federal Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said.

Pakistan has designed Pipri Dedicated Freight Corridor long ago but owing to this reason or that kept on delaying but now Pakistan Railways in close collaboration with private sector is all set to launch the project which will be completed by Dubai-based global logistics company DP World in partnership with the National Logistics Corporation (NLC).

Shah said, “In partnership with DP World and NLC, the project will be executed on investment mode. A key milestone achieved today! Connectivity through sustainable transportation”.

He said that the sea freight arriving at Karachi Port was mainly being disposed of inland through road transport due poor rail connectivity, but over the past few years the ministry of railways encouraged investment on Built Operate and Transfer (BoT) mode for establishing a new rail link from Karachi port to Marshalling Yard Pipri which not only greatly reduced the congestion on roads but will also enable quick unloading of ships as well as speedy evacuation of freight from port area. The freight will be transported to Pipri Yard and then transported up-country through rail network.

In January 2024, the governments of Dubai and Pakistan signed framework agreements on developing an economic zone at Port Qasim and dredging its navigation channel.

The agreements span the creation of a dedicated freight corridor between Karachi Port to the Pipri Marshalling Yard 45km away, capital dredging of the navigation channel to Port Qasim and the potential development of an economic zone at Port Qasim to attract foreign direct investment.

In executing the projects, DP World will act on behalf of the Dubai Government, and Pakistan Railways and Port Qasim Authority will act on behalf of the Pakistan Government.

The NLC and DP World are already engaged in global logistic activities as recently both the companies have shipped over 1,000 containers between Pakistan and Bangladesh since launching the first direct shipping route between the two countries in October.

