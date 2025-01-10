Four injured in Chaman IED blast

At least four people were injured as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Chaman Railway Station on Friday, Aaj News reported.

As per initial reports, the explosive device was installed on a motorcycle parked by the roadside, which exploded when a convoy of the Pakistani Army was passing by.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Four killed, 13 injured in Chaman blast

The police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.