Four injured in Chaman IED blast

At least four people were injured as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Chaman Railway Station on Friday, Aaj News reported.
As per initial reports, the explosive device was installed on a motorcycle parked by the roadside, which exploded when a convoy of the Pakistani Army was passing by.
Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
The police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and started a search operation.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
