AIRLINK 187.51 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-4.65%)
BOP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.79%)
FFL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.5%)
FLYNG 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
HUBC 126.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.69%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
PPL 184.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.37%)
PRL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.51%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
TELE 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
BR100 11,683 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,865 Increased By 227 (0.2%)
KSE30 35,504 Increased By 45.9 (0.13%)
Zelenskiy says meeting of allies pledges $2 billion in aid

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:53am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the latest in a series of meetings with Kyiv’s Western allies in Germany had resulted in pledges of an additional $2 billion in military assistance to help it fight the war against Russia.

Zelenskiy, speaking to My-Ukraina television channel after Thursday’s meeting, gave few details of the assistance, but that 34 countries had pledged support in different aspects of the 34-month-old war.

“We had a very good meeting, a very good result. There was $2 billion in additional packages of support to Ukraine,” he said in a video posted on the television channel’s Telegram account.

The aid covered air defence, information technology, demining, naval forces, air forces and artillery.

“And all this will strengthen Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said.

The president gave no details on which countries had made the pledges.

Zelensky says Western troops in Ukraine would help ‘force Russia to peace’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier said that Washington would provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in military aid, including air defence missiles, air-to-ground munitions and support equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

Zelenskiy attended the meeting at Ramstein and then met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, where he said he discussed upgrading Ukraine’s air defences against Russian attacks and efforts to form a united position on moving forward to a resolution of the war.

Germany Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Antony Blinken RUssia Ukraine war F 16 fighter jets US aid Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

