Zelensky says Western troops in Ukraine would help ‘force Russia to peace’

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday backed the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine as one of the “best instruments” to “force Russia to peace”.

The Ukrainian leader also said Europe was entering a “new chapter” of cooperation and would have “new opportunities” with Donald Trump returning to the White House later this month.

“Our goal is to find as many instruments as possible to force Russia into peace,” Zelensky told a meeting of Ukraine’s defence allies in Germany.

Referring to discussions about the possibility of NATO countries sending troops to Ukraine, he said: “I believe that such deployment of partners’ contingents is one of the best instruments.”

“Let’s be more practical in making it possible,” he added.

Zelensky did not specify whether he was talking about the West sending combat troops or as peacekeepers as part of any settlement to end the nearly three-year war.

US President-elect Trump has vowed to bring a swift end to the fighting and repeatedly questioned American military support – which has passed $65 billion since Russia invaded – to Kyiv.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday announced around $500 million of fresh US aid, ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“It’s clear that a new chapter starts for Europe and the entire world – just 11 days from now, a time when we have to cooperate even more, rely on one another even more, and achieve even greater results together,” Zelensky said.

“I see this as a time of opportunities,” he added.

Zelensky also used the gathering to “urge” Ukraine’s allies to help Kyiv build up an “arsenal of drones” to use against Russia’s forces on the frontlines and beyond.

“Drones are something that has already changed the nature of war… Drones deter the enemy – keep them at the distance,” Zelensky said.

He was speaking a day after Kyiv struck an oil depot that supplies a Russian military air field around 500 kilometres (300 miles) behind the countries’ shared border.

Zelensky also called his troops’ offensive into Russia’s western Kursk region one of Ukraine’s “biggest wins, not just last year, but throughout the war”.

Russia said over the weekend that Ukraine had launched a new “counter-attack” there – something Zelensky has not commented on.

Both sides are seeking to secure an upper hand in the conflict before Trump returns to power.