AIRLINK 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-3.43%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.45%)
FFL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.03%)
HUBC 126.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
OGDC 213.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.63%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.83 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.69%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.54%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.54%)
TRG 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,890 Increased By 251.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,508 Increased By 50 (0.14%)
Jan 10, 2025
World

Trump says Putin wants to meet him, meeting being set up

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:50am

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday a meeting was being set up between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the Republican offered no timeline for talks between the two leaders.

Why it’s important

Trump’s return to the White House on Jan. 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine that began in Feb. 2022, but it has also led to fears in Kyiv that a quick peace deal could come at a high price for Ukraine.

Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Key quotes

“He wants to meet, and we are setting it up,” Trump said in remarks before a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. “President Putin wants to meet.

He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with.

That’s a bloody mess,“ Trump said about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump says Putin wants to meet him, meeting being set up

