NAB seeks increase in remand period of accused from 14 to 40 days

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that a new amendment has been proposed in the NAB ordinance as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested to increase the remand period of the accused from 14 days to 40 days as the anti-graft body was of the view that owing to the complex nature of cases it is not possible to complete the investigation within 14 days.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice presided over by Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, he said that taking up “The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2024” seeking enhancement in the remand period of the accused from 14 days to 40 days to hold detail discussion over it.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and member of the committee told the minister not to enhance the remand period of the NAB “as next is your turn and you will face it. We have lived through the ordeal whatever is done is done,” he said.

The minister replied that “we have also faced these conditions twice and what else could be done to us.”

According to the statements of objects and reasons of the bill, the NAB was established under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, with an aim to curb corruption in Pakistan. We have been informed by the NAB that a number of investigations have been initiated, however, owing to the complex nature of the white-collar crimes involved, it is practically impossible for NAB authorities to complete an investigation within the span of 14 days under sub-section (d) of Section 24 of the Ordinance, it says, adding that therefore, the NAB has requested for the enhancement of remand from 14 days to 40 days.

The committee did not consider the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and deferred the same following the request of the Law Ministry till the next meeting.

The parliamentary body rejected the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 9-A) moved by MNA Amjad Ali Khan seeking to declare health as a fundamental human right in the constitution.

Khan said “declaring health is a fundamental right is mandatory as Pakistan has become the top most exporter of poliovirus in the world and Afghanistan is in second position in polio cases. Our country is in the second position in hepatitis cases and TB cases in 5th position.”

About the financial burden in the wake of the amendment, he said “if we can pay billions of rupees for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) then why not we can pay for health?”

The minister said that following the 18th amendment, health is a devolved subject and all its obligation come over to the provinces. He said that the point of view of the provincial government and the federal government health department is mandatory before the passage of this bill.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the same subject is already covered in the constitution and the provincial government needs to take steps in this regard.

After in-depth discussions and careful consideration, the committee, by majority, recommended that the bill may not be passed by the assembly.

“I wish there was so much discussion on the 26th Constitutional amendment like detailed discussion held on his bill,” said Amjad, the mover after the committee rejected the bill.

The minister said that a large number of meetings were held before the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment.

Ali Muhammad Khan told the mover that your bill has not passed as you have no power to abduct the parliamentarians. “I was offered billions of rupees before the passage of the 26th Constitutional amendment,” the mover said.

The meeting discussed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 25) moved by MNA Dr Nafisa Shah and after detailed deliberations, the committee deferred the Bill, directing the Ministry of Law to seek opinions from the relevant quarters.

The committee rejected the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 198) moved by MNA Changaze Ahmad Khan seeking the constitution of the high court bench in Faisalabad.

During detailed deliberations, the majority of the committee members highlighted that Article 198(4) of the Constitution of Pakistan already provides a clear procedure for the constitution of benches.

They said the proposed amendment would not only be redundant but would also encroach upon provincial autonomy. The matter has been discussed in detail in the constitution, and any such amendment would disrupt the balance of power between the federal and provincial governments. The committee did not pass the bills as majority members voted against the bill.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs Bilal Azhar Kayani, Muhammad Moeen Watto, Zara Wadood Fatemi, Kiran Haider, Changaze Ahmad Khan, Dr Nafeesa Shah, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Umair Khan Niazi, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, Syed Hafeezuddin, Hassaan Sabir, Aliya Kamran, Sohail Sultan, Sofia Saeed Shah and senior officials of Ministry of Law and Justice.

