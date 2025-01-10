Sybrid formalizes strategic partnership with PSW

KARACHI: Sybrid Private Limited proudly hosted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) at its Karachi office. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer support services and operational efficiency, building upon a successful collaboration spanning over three years.

The PSW platform, launched by the Government of Pakistan, has been a game-changer in streamlining trade and customs processes, integrating multiple government departments and stakeholders. Through this partnership, Sybrid has consistently provided cutting-edge customer support solutions, ensuring seamless experiences for PSW users while reinforcing its position as a leader in business process outsourcing (BPO).

