Fashion industry has potential to bring in more foreign exchange: Mahmoud Bhatti

KARACHI: Internationally renowned Pakistani-French fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti has emphasized that with government’s support, the fashion industry has the immense potential to bring more foreign exchange for the country.

During his visit to Karachi Press Club (KPC), he urged the Pakistani government to support the fashion industry to earn foreign exchange. On the occasion, President KPC Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal Khan, former secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, Athar Javed Sufi and other distinguished guests were also present.

“The fashion design industry has immense potential worldwide and over 5,000 fashion designers are operating in a market in Paris, where I am currently running my business”, he said.

Bhatti demanded for full and strict implementation of the copyright act in Pakistan and said that copyright is a major hurdle in the promotion of the fashion industry in Pakistan.

He said that due to non-implementation of copyright laws not only the fashion industry, but many other industries are suffering a lot. He said that Pakistan’s fashion industry has a lot of talent and opportunities, but due to the lack of guidelines, this multi-billion industry is unable to make space in the international market. He said that being a Pakistani I am proud of my identity and happy to lighten Pakistan’s name on the international front.

In response to a question, Bhatti stated that eliminating poverty from Pakistan has always been his long-standing dream. He mentioned that he is actively contributing to this cause and had previously acquired land in Lahore to build a hospital.

He emphasized that if justice were delivered promptly in accordance with Islamic teachings, 80 percent of the country’s issues could be resolved.

Bhatti further shared that he had recently visited various universities in Karachi to give lectures on fashion, encouraging the youth to contribute to the country’s progress through their knowledge and talents.

In his gratitude, he also acknowledged the immense role the media has played in his success, expressing his lifelong appreciation for their support.

Fazil Jamili, President of the Press Club, remarked that Mehmood Bhatti is a pride for Pakistan and given the country recognition worldwide. Sohail Afzal Secretary KPC emphasized that Bhatti’s contributions, especially his patriotism while living abroad, are commendable and unforgettable. The Press Club concluded the event by thanking Mahmood Bhatti for his invaluable services and present shield and traditional Ajrak.

