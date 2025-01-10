AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-10

Farewell reception for outgoing US ambassador Donald Blome held

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

LAHORE: Highlighting the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and the United States, Provincial Minister for Minorities affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the outgoing Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Blome’s tireless efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, and cultural exchange are unforgettable.

He was speaking in a farewell reception organized in honor of the outgoing Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan. The event, held at the US Consulate, was attended by a distinguished group of dignitaries, officials, and members of the diplomatic community.

Arora emphasized the significance of continuing collaboration in promoting peace, prosperity, and harmony between the two nations, particularly in matters concerning minority rights and social development. Minister Arora extended his best wishes to Blome for his future endeavours, highlighting the positive impact of his leadership on strengthening diplomatic relations. The event concluded on a note of mutual goodwill and optimism for the continued growth of Pakistan-US relations.

The reception was an opportunity for guests to reflect on Ambassador Blome’s tenure and his commitment to fostering closer ties between the US and Pakistan. The event was also attended by senior diplomats from various countries, as well as officials from the US Consulate, who all shared warm wishes for Ambassador Blome as he concludes his term in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Blome US and Pakistan Ramesh Singh Arora

Comments

200 characters

Farewell reception for outgoing US ambassador Donald Blome held

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories