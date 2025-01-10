Farewell reception for outgoing US ambassador Donald Blome held

LAHORE: Highlighting the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and the United States, Provincial Minister for Minorities affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the outgoing Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Blome’s tireless efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, and cultural exchange are unforgettable.

He was speaking in a farewell reception organized in honor of the outgoing Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan. The event, held at the US Consulate, was attended by a distinguished group of dignitaries, officials, and members of the diplomatic community.

Arora emphasized the significance of continuing collaboration in promoting peace, prosperity, and harmony between the two nations, particularly in matters concerning minority rights and social development. Minister Arora extended his best wishes to Blome for his future endeavours, highlighting the positive impact of his leadership on strengthening diplomatic relations. The event concluded on a note of mutual goodwill and optimism for the continued growth of Pakistan-US relations.

The reception was an opportunity for guests to reflect on Ambassador Blome’s tenure and his commitment to fostering closer ties between the US and Pakistan. The event was also attended by senior diplomats from various countries, as well as officials from the US Consulate, who all shared warm wishes for Ambassador Blome as he concludes his term in Pakistan.

