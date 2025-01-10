Petitioner seeks minimum wage equivalent to $1,000/month

LAHORE: A bar member on Thursday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking fixation of the minimum wage in Pakistan equivalent to $1,000 per month.
The petitioner Fahim Nawaz contended that the minimum wage in the United States and United Kingdom is fixed at US$1,000.
He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondents to set minimum wage at US$1,000 per month.
He also asked the court to suspend the notification regarding the current minimum wage in Pakistan.
