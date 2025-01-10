JI urges people to join ‘Gaza March’

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter, Monem Zafar has called on the citizens to participate in the “Gaza March” at Seaview scheduled for Sunday, January 12 to denounce Gazans genocide.

Speaking at a meeting held on Thursday at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he highlighted the importance of standing in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza.

He emphasized that the issue of Palestine is a matter of faith for the entire Ummah, stressing the responsibility of Muslim leaders and armies to take tangible actions against the genocide faced by Muslims in Gaza. He urged citizens to come together for the cause and termed the march a “historic event”.

