IHC allows PTI leader Khosa to proceed abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Latif Khosa to proceed abroad.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a petition filed by Khosa and suspended a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior for blacklisting individuals on the passport control list (PCL).

The petitioner has sought directions to remove his name from the PCL/Exit Control List (ECL)/Blacklist/PNIL, etc.

During the hearing, a report on behalf of the secretary Ministry of Interior was filed, which reflects that the petitioner, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa is accused in case FIR No 463/2024, under Section 506(ii)/186/ 188/353/341 PPC, read with Section 7-ATA, 11-X ATA, and Section 8 PAPO, Act 2024, PS Secretariat, Islamabad.

The report further said that in view of the recommendations provided by the police department, his name has been placed on the PCL in accordance with Rule 22(2)(b) of the Passport Rules, 2021.

Law officers, as well as police officials, FIA, NADRA, and the Ministry of Interior, have been questioned as to whether any other case is registered against the petitioner and the response is negative. They were also questioned whether the petitioner is on bail and whether he has joined the investigation, and the response is affirmative.

Therefore, Justice Kayani noted in his written order that in the current scenario, there is nothing adverse to the rights of the petitioner on record that could disqualify him from exercising his right to free movement under Article 15 of the Constitution 1973.

The court further noted that the petitioner is representing his constituency NA-122 Lahore in the National Assembly, and he is simultaneously a senior advocate of the Supreme Court. Thus, there is no apprehension, as highlighted by the respondents that the petitioner might abscond.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner intends to visit Canada via Flight No PK-781 on 10.01.2025 and will return on Flight No. PK- 798 on 24.01.2025.

The judge said, “Therefore, in the present scenario, the notification dated 26.12.2024, issued by the Ministry of Interior for blacklisting individuals on the passport control list (PCL), stands suspended to the extent of the petitioner till the next date of hearing.

“This suspension is subject to furnishing an undertaking by the petitioner with the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) of this Court as well as with the Anti-Terrorism Court that he shall appear before the court of competent jurisdiction as and when required in the pending trial.”

“It is made clear that the Secretary Ministry of Interior shall inform all concerned quarters, including the police department, FIA, NAB, and immigration authorities, to allow the petitioner to proceed abroad safely,” added the judge.

After issuing the directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till February 6 for further proceedings.

