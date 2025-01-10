AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-10

Most Asian currencies fall on US tariff

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

BENGALURU: Most Asian equities retreated on Thursday, while currencies edged lower, as growing concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies may fuel inflation and slow rate cuts dented sentiment towards risky assets.

MSCI’s gauge for emerging market stocks retreated 0.4%. Stocks in Thailand and Taiwan declined over 1% each, while those in Singapore slipped 0.5% after hitting a more-than-17-year high on Wednesday.

CNN reported on Wednesday that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries.

US Federal Reserve officials worry that Trump’s proposed tariffs, which include tariffs of 10% on global imports and around 60% on Chinese goods, and his immigration policies may prolong the fight against rising prices.

“While a less dovish Fed may mean smaller room for some Asian central banks to manoeuvre as far as FX is concerned, monetary policy decisions are mostly based on domestic fundamentals,” Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at OCBC said.

“Our base-case is a total of 75bps of Fed funds rate cuts this year, which already represents a well-slower pace of rate cuts...”

The threat of tariffs has led to a selloff in global bond markets with the US benchmark 10-year yield touching a more than eight-month high on Wednesday, providing support for the dollar and adding pressure to Asian currencies and bonds.

MSCI’s emerging market currency index edged 0.1% lower.

The Thai baht slipped 0.2% while the Taiwan dollar retreated 0.3%.

Indonesia’s 10-year benchmark yield rose to 7.214%, hitting its highest level in more than 6 months.

“Building up to the Trump inauguration, markets are likely to stay anxious on the first Trump policy announcements, keeping the pressure on Asian FX...” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“Even so, with sentiments prone to swings, any release of good news such as signs of better US–China relations can give quite some relief to Asian FX.”

Tariff threats on China, a major trading partner for Asian countries, compound existing concerns about growth and deflation in the world’s second-largest economy, with recent data pointing towards demand weakness despite Beijing’s stimulus measures.

The Chinese yuan, which has been under selling pressure recently, was steady, hovering around a 16-month low. Equities in Shanghai declined 0.7%.

Markets are awaiting the US jobs report on Friday for clues on the outlook for Fed policy.

Donald Trump US Federal Reserve MSCI Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies fall on US tariff

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories