AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-01-10

Chicago soybeans dip on stronger dollar

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

BEIJING/PARIS: Chicago soybean futures slipped on Thursday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and easing concerns over dryness in key exporter Argentina, while investors looked for more clarity on US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Corn rose as traders repositioned ahead of a US Department of Agriculture crop report on Friday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $9.8 a bushel as of 1155 GMT, while corn was up 0.1% to $4.54-1/2 a bushel. The market will close early on Thursday to honour the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter.

The US dollar charged ahead on rising bond yields, following a report that Trump was considering the use of emergency measures to allow for a new tariff programme. A stronger dollar makes US grains more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, thus less competitive overseas.

Traders were awaiting the US crop data for supply and demand insights. Agricultural consultant Andrew Whitelaw of Episode 3 in Canberra noted that while the USDA report could prompt some market repositioning, “a tight, range-bound market” was expected.

Market players were also monitoring weather developments in key South American growing regions, with rain forecasts for Argentina in mid-January dispelling dryness worries.

Corn CBOT soybean US dollar Chicago soybeans

