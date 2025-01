KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 42.703 billion and the number of lots traded was 35,290. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.618 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.740 billion), COTS (PKR 6.136 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.219 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.619 billion), Silver (PKR 964.077 million), SP 500 (PKR 916.258 million), Natural Gas (PKR 858.029 million), Copper (PKR 693,041 million), DJ (PKR 476.445 million), Palladium (PKR 361.518 million), Japan equity (PKR 77.928 million), Brent (PKR 14.594 million) and Aluminum (PKR 6.917 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 20 lots amounting to PKR 47.291 million were traded.

