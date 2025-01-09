AIRLINK 207.83 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-2.34%)
Life & Style

Egypt uncovers blocks from 18th dynasty Queen Hatshepsut temple

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 01:17pm
An artefact is displayed inside the tomb of Jehuti-Mes, that was discovered by archaeologists from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities along with the staff of Zahi Hawass’ archaeological and heritage mission, near the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple’s in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile’s west bank in Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
An artefact is displayed inside the tomb of Jehuti-Mes, that was discovered by archaeologists from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities along with the staff of Zahi Hawass’ archaeological and heritage mission, near the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple’s in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile’s west bank in Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Archaeologists have uncovered intact portions of the foundation wall of pharaonic Queen Hatshepsut’s valley temple in Luxor and the nearby tomb of Queen Teti Sheri, grandmother of Ahmose I, the first pharaoh of Egypt’s golden New Kingdom era.

The discovery of more than 1,000 decorated stone blocks on the outskirts of Hatshepsut’s funerary temple above was announced on Wednesday by team leader Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of antiquities who has been leading excavations at the site since 2022.

Archaeologists from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities unearth pieces along with the staff of Zahi Hawass’ archaeological and heritage mission, as they carry out restoration work on the newly discovered artefacts, near the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple’s in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile’s west bank in Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Archaeologists from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities unearth pieces along with the staff of Zahi Hawass’ archaeological and heritage mission, as they carry out restoration work on the newly discovered artefacts, near the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple’s in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile’s west bank in Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Reuters

The 18th dynasty Queen Hatshepsut, who died in about 1458 B.C., was one of a small handful of women to have ruled Egypt. Her valley temple was intentionally demolished centuries later.

European archaeologists back in Iraq after years of war

“This is the first time that we discovered, 1,500 decorated blocks, the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in my life with the colour,” Hawass said.

A limestone tablet found at the site bore the name of Hatshepsut’s architect Senmut, who oversaw construction of the temple.

Queen Teti Sheri, whose tomb was found nearby, was grandmother of Ahmose I, who liberated Egypt from the Hyksos peoples who had invaded Egypt from across Sinai to the east.

Wooden coffins are seen inside the tomb of Jehuti-Mes, that was discovered by archaeologists from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities along with the staff of Zahi Hawass’ archaeological and heritage mission, near the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple’s in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile’s west bank in Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Wooden coffins are seen inside the tomb of Jehuti-Mes, that was discovered by archaeologists from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities along with the staff of Zahi Hawass’ archaeological and heritage mission, near the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple’s in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile’s west bank in Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Reuters

She died in the ninth year of Ahmose’s reign, a century before Hatshepsut’s.

The simple tomb was carved in rock and lay at the end of a mudbrick vaulted chapel with red wall drawings painted on a layer of white mortar.

