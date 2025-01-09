AIRLINK 209.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.56%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
FCCL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.55%)
FLYNG 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
HUBC 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
OGDC 214.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (0.89%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 185.25 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.21%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
SEARL 98.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.97%)
TELE 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,857 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.07%)
BR30 35,930 Increased By 232.9 (0.65%)
KSE100 114,059 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,884 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.19%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flattish amid consolidation, fresh cues eyed

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 11:01am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in early deals on Thursday amid consolidation following declines earlier this week as foreign banks piled up debt purchases.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.7667% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7678%.

The benchmark bond yield eased to a three-week low of 6.73% on Tuesday, amid aggressive purchases from foreign banks.

These lenders had bought bonds worth over 125 billion rupees ($1.45 billion) in the first two days of the week on a net basis, clearing house data showed.

“Since the time foreign banks paused, we have seen some reversal in yields as they are in a consolidation phase,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

“The yield may remain in the 6.75%-6.77% band for today and tomorrow, as we are unlikely to see any major move in the absence of any important trigger,” the trader added.

US bonds have sold off this week following data that indicated a healthy labour market and an acceleration in services activity, which suggested the Fed’s forecast that it will cut rates only twice this year is likely to hold up.

The US central bank signalled a slower pace of rate cuts at its December meeting.

India bond yields may press higher tracking US rates

The minutes of this meeting released on Wednesday showed Fed officials agreed that inflation is likely to continue to slow this year, but they also saw a rising risk that price pressures may remain sticky amid concerns about the impact of policies expected from the incoming Trump administration.

As a result, the 10-year US yield hit a more than eight-month high of 4.73% on Wednesday.

However, it eased to around 4.67% in Asia hours on Thursday.

Interest rate futures are currently pricing in just 41 basis points of rate cuts in 2025, less than the Fed’s prediction of 50 bps of reductions.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields flattish amid consolidation, fresh cues eyed

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Read more stories