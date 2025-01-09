Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has issued its decision regarding KE’s petition of provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested for October 2024, indicating a relief of Rs 0.492 per kWh. This will be passed on to customers in their January 2025 bills.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix.

These costs are reflected in customer bills following Nepra’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, prepaid metering consumers, and agricultural consumers.

