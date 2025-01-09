LGH surgeons save human life through successful surgery

LAHORE: Surgeons at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) saved a precious human life by conducting successful surgery on time.

As per details, the jugular vein of Sabir Masih was severed due to a string wrapped around his neck. He was brought to the hospital in a critical condition due to excessive bleeding.

He was immediately shifted to the operation theatre, where surgeons performed a major surgery to save his life. After surgery, his external jugular tied bleeding stopped.

Medical Superintendent LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain said that the condition of the injured Sabir Masih is now out of danger. He claimed that the best medical facilities are being provided to the patients.

Principal PGMI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that surgeons of LGH saved the life of Sabir Masih by timely performing surgery, which is a reflection of their professional skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025