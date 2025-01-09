AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects defence’s plea for adjournment

Fazal Sher Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday rejected defence plea seeking adjournment and recorded the statement of another prosecution witness.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi recorded the statement of prosecution witness Deputy Director Protocol Talat Mehmood.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lead counsel Barrister Salman Safdar filed an application through his associate seeking postponement on the grounds of personal commitments.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court, and his wife also attended the proceedings. Khan’s lawyer Qausain Faisal Mufti and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Arshad Tabrez also appeared before the court.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor objected to Khan’s lawyer’s application and requested the court to record the statements of witnesses as well as complete their cross-examination.

The court rejected the PTI founding chairman’s application and recorded the statement of another prosecution witness Deputy Director Protocol Talat Mehmood. The court summoned two more witnesses including Mehmood and Shafqat for recording their statements. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 10th.

