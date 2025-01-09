PU seminar on ‘foreign policy’: Ambassador to US explains country’s geo-strategic importance

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States and Punjab University alumnus Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has said that Pakistan has suffered both benefits and losses due to its crucial location and for Pakistan’s development in the present age; we should go beyond our geopolitical status and benefit from the importance of our geo-economic position.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Pak-US Relations’ organized by the Punjab University Institute of Education and Research.

On this occasion, Chancellor of the Institute of Fashion and Design Faisal Janjua, Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In his address, Pakistani Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh said that Pakistan’s economic development requires promoting cooperation with China and GCC countries.

He said that Pakistan’s location makes us important in international affairs. Geographical, economic and political conditions play an important role in shaping foreign policy. He said that there were ups and downs in the relations between Pakistan and the US, but whatever task the two countries did together was fruitful and benefited the world.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had also said in an interview that Pakistan would become important for the world. He said that we cannot move forward without admitting our mistakes, but we have also done a lot of good work. Pakistan is the only country that is rich in various important natural materials, 65 percent of Pakistan’s youth are the biggest national asset. He said that Pak-US relations will continue to be important in the future.

He said that Pakistan has made the most sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said that TTP is working against Pakistan from Afghanistan; the weapons that America left in Afghanistan are being used against us. The foreign policy of any country is based on national interest, he said.

He said that our population is our asset and if the youth are given skills, they can work for the world. Pakistani IT graduates are playing an important role in the IT sector of America. Pakistani graduates provide quality services at a price that is 70 percent cheaper than others. He said that there is a political polarization in America in favour of India and against China. He said that our largest trade market is America and one million Pakistanis live in America.

Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry said that the institution has been a partner with USAID since 1960. He said that 25 million children in Pakistan are out of school. He said that in 2015, USAID also built a new building for elementary education. He said that USAID wants to promote a culture of peace and tolerance in the world. He said that he is grateful to USAID for playing an important role in the promotion of education in Pakistan. USAID has invested millions of dollars for the promotion of education in Pakistan. He also demanded to provide a platform to Pakistani youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025