AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-09

Iron ore extends falls on weak steel demand

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures declined for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by weakening steel demand and an increase in port arrival volumes in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.73% lower at 747.5 yuan ($101.96) a metric ton.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange ticked 0.07% lower at $96.55 a ton. Shipments of iron ore into China have increased and port arrival volumes are high, Chinese consultancy Hexun Futures said in a note. Meanwhile, downstream steel demand has weakened, steel companies have ramped up blast furnace maintenance, and molten iron production has declined further, Hexun said.

“Steel mills have limited inventory replenishment, port clearance volume has decreased... and fundamentals continue to weaken,” Hexun said. Still, total portside ore stockpiles in China dipped by 1.53% from the previous week to 144.6 million tons, as of Jan. 3, according to Steelhome data.

In the rebar market, domestic production and demand are expected to decline further this year, continuing the trend from the previous year, Chinese consultancy Mysteel said. China’s rebar output is forecast to fall by 6% year-on-year to 202 million tons, while demand is expected to decrease by 7.2% to 199 million tons, Mysteel data showed. China attaches “great importance” to the remarks of Donald Trump, the foreign ministry said in response to comments on Monday from the US President-elect saying he has been in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping through their aides.

Trump has previously threatened tariffs of over 60% and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar faltered 1.11%, hot-rolled coil shed 0.92%, wire rod fell 1.09%, while stainless steel gained nearly 0.6%. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke down 3.5% and 1.79%, respectively.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange Mysteel

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore extends falls on weak steel demand

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories