Gold prices depict further strength

KARACHI: Gold prices continued with its uptrend on Wednesday as the global market just surpassed $2, 650 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal gained another Rs1, 000 and Rs858 to reach Rs277, 000 per tola and Rs237, 483 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

International gold bullion value grew by $10, trading at $2, 652 per ounce with silver standing at just $30 per ounce.

Local silver prices remained steady at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may offer gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

