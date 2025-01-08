AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks tick down amid inflation concerns

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2025 08:18pm

WASHINGTON: Wall Street stocks pulled back early Wednesday, with major indexes retreating as investors eyed positive economic data – weighing them against inflation concerns – and higher US Treasury bond yields.

Around five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2 percent to 42,441.78, as did the broad-based S&P 500 Index to 5,897.42.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was also down by 0.2 percent, to 19,448.46.

“The market is tracking the higher yields and that’s obviously putting pressure on stocks,” said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital.

Wall St slips as upbeat data sparks uncertainty on Fed’s easing cycle

He noted that yields on the 10-year US Treasury have moved higher.

This came as activity in the US services sector picked up pace last month, according to data released Tuesday.

The latest jobless claims data also showed that initial claims dipped for the week ending January 4.

With still-solid economic activity, markets could be concerned about the possibility of sticky inflation and that officials may take a longer time to lower interest rates.

Investors were also keeping watch on President-elect Donald Trump’s trade policies, with CNN reporting that he is considering declaring a national economic emergency to enact new tariffs.

For now, investors are awaiting the upcoming release of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes, and a government employment report due Friday.

On Wednesday, payroll firm ADP said that private sector hiring cooled in December, with its data indicating the bulk of job growth came from big companies.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks tick down amid inflation concerns

Current tax slabs ‘prohibitive’ but IMF commitments will be honoured, says PM

KSE-100 closes over 1,900 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

NA Speaker expresses regret over allegations by PTI leaders

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

US tariffs unlikely to have ‘significant’ inflation impact: Fed official

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

British High Commissioner calls on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Read more stories